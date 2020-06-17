Only 2 coronavirus deaths in Michigan on Wednesday -- fewest since March

(6/17/2020) - Only two deaths were attributed to coronavirus across Michigan on Wednesday, which is the lowest statewide total for a single day since March 20.

That came only four days after the Michigan's first coronavirus deaths were reported.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 200 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday for just the second time in 11 days.

The 204 confirmed cases on Monday pushed the statewide total to 60,393. Eighteen more deaths attributed to coronavirus statewide push Michigan's total to 5,790.

Genesee County broke a streak of five straight days of five or fewer newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a total of seven. That increases the county's total to 2,101.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Genesee County remained the same Wednesday at 257.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 10 times as many confirmed coronavirus patients recovered than the number diagnosed on Wednesday.

There were three new cases confirmed in the county and 31 patients listed as recovered, increasing Saginaw County's totals to 1,142 cases and 485 recoveries.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus remained the same in Saginaw County on Wednesday at a total of 117.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Tuesday:

-- Genesee, 2,101 cases and 257 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

-- Saginaw, 1,142 cases, 117 deaths and 485 patients recovered, which is an increase of three cases and 31 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 338 cases, 28 deaths and 282 patients recovered, which is an increase of one recovery.

-- Clare, 24 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 20 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 81 cases and 12 deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 52 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 83 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 195 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Midland, 114 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 42 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 244 cases, 26 deaths and 211 patients recovered, which is an increase of three recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 213 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.