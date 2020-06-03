Open communication key to children's mental health during times of uncertainty

(06/03/2020) -- It's an uncertain time in our nation. Our lives have been turned upside down because of COVID-19. Protests-- some violent and others peaceful have let some people's true colors shine. And while people watch what's unfolding each and every day, we can't forget about our kids.

"It has happened in the past, so parents need to inform them and educate them on history, the reason why these things are happening," said licensed counselor Shuntai Hill.

And that requires conversation. Hill said parents need to remember kids brains are still developing.

"By the age of 12, children pretty much have their core beliefs, and it's based on their parents setting the example."

A good example to set? Limiting the time in front of the tube or on the phone. Seeing and hearing about the violence, looting, arson and destruction can be absolutely terrifying to a child. What we're seeing right now is heavy stuff and being there for your kids is absolutely imperative.

"Children repress. If you're not able to talk to your child or answer any questions, they're going to get it from another source. Or they're going to learn not to talk about it and they'll repress it and it'll come out in behavioral issues later."

Hill said it's important parents tell kids that there are differences between people. And that's no reason to treat them any different.

"We love to celebrate the differences between us. That shows us what type of society we have. We have so many cultural differences, we need to learn to embrace those."

Hill is a licensed professional counselor with Re-Connect My Life Counseling in Flint Township.