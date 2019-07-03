Open houses help Genesee County Land Bank sell houses faster

(7/3/2019) - The Genesee County Land Bank is now showcasing the properties they're working to sell through the "Featured Home Program."

Our ABC12 crew visited a house on Downey Street in Mt Morris Township Wednesday. It's had three days of open houses, allowing the potential buyer to actually walk around and know what they're purchasing.

"The local unit of government, in this case - Mt. Morris Township - isn't getting any tax revenue from it. So, the quicker that we can put these back into productive use, the better," Executive Director Michele Wildman said.

She explained some buyers move in, others become landlords and some simply rehab the home and sell it themselves.

But before that happens, the buyer has to get through the application process, which is now a little different

Wildman said they streamlined it.

She explained, "What we found is we were processing applications when we took the application on the front end; and then, they were often - they'd get in the property and would be not interested."

So instead, buyers now see the house first before applying and filing the necessary paperwork.

The Land Bank shows off new properties every week. They even added evening and weekend showings for convenience.

Wildman said the new program is cutting down the process of a sale from months to just weeks.

"Now we see people close in as quickly as three weeks from when they've toured the property. So, it's really, really moving inventory faster," she said.

