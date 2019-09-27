Opening statements start trial for accused police shooter Joshua Rosebush

(9/27/2019) - Opening statements wrapped up Friday morning in the trial of Joshua Rosebush, who is accused of shooting a police officer.

Joshua Rosebush is on trial for the shooting of Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig and other crimes.

A standoff with another officer ended in his arrest on the afternoon of Jan. 22 and more than two dozen felony charges.

Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig, who Rosebush allegedly shot in the face during a traffic stop in a parking lot off Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township, is expected to be the first witness to testify Friday afternoon.

Rosebush is on trial for 26 felony charges related to Koenig's shooting, a three-country crime spree that day and a violent encounter with a Shiawassee County Sheriff's Det. Lt. Scott Shenk.

Koenig was shot in the jaw after pulling over Rosebush around 2 a.m. Police say Rosebush was driving a stolen truck at the time, but it wasn't reported stolen before Koenig made the traffic stop.

Rosebush is accused of stealing two other vehicles during the day. Shenk encountered Rosebush on I-69 driving a stolen vehicle and followed him off the freeway.

Rosebush stopped before police backup arrived, got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at Shenk, police say. Shenk fired at Rosebush, striking him in the face.

Rosebush faces up to life in prison if convicted on one of two counts of assault with intent to murder.