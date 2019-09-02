Operation C.A.R.E. helps ensure holiday traveler's safety

(09/02/2019) - The long Labor Day weekend is coming to a close as thousands of holiday travelers made their way home Monday.

And if you stopped at a rest stop on the way you may have noticed an Operation C.A.R.E. station offering free refreshments.

For the past 40 years, the American Legion Post 158 along with Operation C.A.R.E. have been stationed at the rest stop on southbound I-75 in Clio.

There, you'll find them passing out free coffee, punch, water, and cookies to help give holiday travelers a chance to rest up so they can make it home safely.

"It's crucial because drivers traveling they need to stop, take a break and rest,” said Johnny Kennamer, the commander of the American Legion Post 158.

Because the idea is for travelers to stop and relax -- they do not serve decaf coffee.

They also don't provide lids to the cups that way travelers stay off the road for a few minutes - giving you, your family and your furry friends’ time to recuperate.

Kennamer has been giving up his holiday weekends for the past 15 years to help out.

And there's one thing that keeps him coming back every year.

"Meeting people,” said Kennamer. “A lot of veterans are out here, especially sharing their appreciation for what we do."

He always likes to find out where people spent the holidays as well as where they are heading home to. Everyone one in a while he’ll meet someone that traveled from out of state.

"We had one group of girls who came through that were going outside of Pittsburgh and they had about 7 more hours to go, they'd only been on the road about 3 hours,” said Kennamer. “So they stopped got refreshments and were moving on."

The stations are out during Memorial Day, 4th of July, as well as Labor Day at various rest, stops around the state.

While the refreshments are free to travelers, they do accept tips, with 100% of the proceeds go towards veteran care.

Operation C.A.R.E. will continue until midnight on Labor Day.