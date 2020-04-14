'Operation Gridlock' rally planned in response to emergency order extension

(4/14/2020) - Outrage continues to grow over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" extension.

For now, this order remains in effect until April 30.

While the governor said these temporary restrictions are slowing the spread of the coronavirus, others believe they go too far.

Michigan's Republican congressional delegation has sent a letter to the governor asking for some "common sense" modifications.

It reads in part: "We believe there is a better approach. The CDC has issued clear guidance to mitigate the transmission of the virus... Instead of needlessly shutting down large sectors of the economy and further restricting the lives of residents...An amendment can achieve our shared goal of protecting public health while also beginning the slow process of resuscitating our economy."

The letter was sent just days before Michiganders plan to rally at the State Capitol.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition organized the event. The group says they're expecting thousands of vehicles from across the state to create a traffic jam in Lansing on Wednesday.

It will create what they're calling the Operation Gridlock rally. Nearly 4,000 people have RSVP'd on the Facebook event page.

Board member Diane Schindlbeck said they're coming to Lansing to let the lawmakers and the governor know the emergency order extension is too extreme.

"Is there a virus out there? Yes. Are people dying? Yes. Is this sad? Yes. Do we need to take precautions? Yes," Schindleck said. "But, you don't need to tell us what to buy at the store and what's right for one is not right for everyone else."

Schindlbeck explained they'll abide by the social distancing measures by staying in their cars. She's asking participants to decorate their vehicles with signs and the American flag.

And while they're stuck bumper-to-bumper, she explained, "We really want everyone to interact. We're hoping that people will share their own personal stories of how this COVID-19, how this shut down to the economy here in Michigan, has affected their life or their business personally."

Schindlbeck wants to make it clear this is not a group of Republican Michiganders versus their Democratic Governor.

"People have reached out to us on both sides of the aisle saying you know we want to get back to work our businesses are failing," she said. "Our economy that was thriving -- people want to work, they, you know, it gives them dignity and purpose. So, people want to go back to work, they don't want to collect these checks in the mail, they want to have a purpose in life."

Whitmer said she is hopeful everyone does stay in their cars to protect themselves and first responders.

At Monday's briefing, she said she "supports people's right to demonstrate and use their voice." She added she finds it "inappropriate" that the DeVos family funds the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

Schindlbeck told ABC12 that is not true.