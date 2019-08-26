'Operation Safe Arrival' to begin Sep. 3 in Grand Blanc

(08/26/19) -- Operation Safe Arrival for Grand Blanc Community Schools begins Tuesday, September 3rd, and police want to remind drivers, the law is the law.

"We want them to be aware of speeds when they're inside school zones, and also for school bus safety awareness and stopping for school buses properly," said Lieutenant Bill Renye with Grand Blanc Township Police.

Lt. Renye says officers with both the township and the city will be targeting speeders and urging drivers to be cautious.

"We have a morning session and an afternoon session to make sure that our students are getting to school safely and returning home safely."

Lieutenant Renye says officers will be in unmarked cruisers following school buses, but it's not just police that will be keeping a watchful eye.

"It's very important that a school bus driver could also reporting the incident, and then therefore, go back to the registered owner and issue a ticket, if need be."

So what exactly is the law when it comes to stopping for a school bus? Lieutenant Renye says if school bus lights are flashing yellow, drivers must begin slowing down. If lights are flashing red, drivers must stop at least 20 feet from the bus when the stop sign is out.

"School bus violations are a $240 fine and 3 points on your driving record."

Speeding through a school zone could cost drivers anywhere between 2 and 4 points and several hundred dollars in fines.

"I think that people aren't really paying attention and people aren't aware of the laws. Operation Safe Arrival is going to bring awareness to these drivers.

The campaign starts Sep. 3rd and will run through Sep. 6.