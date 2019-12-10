Operation Sleigh to Sea connects Saginaw Township, Persian Gulf

(12/10/19) - What started out as a small act of kindness for the son of a Heritage High School staff member has turned into a big operation.

Students in Melissa Fila's Leadership classes spent Tuesday boxing up care packages to be sent to sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

The ship is stationed in the Persian Gulf.

What's now called, "Operation Sleigh to Sea" started when Amy Mitzel-Wilson, a media center assistant at the Saginaw Township school, received an email from her son about morale on the ship.

Her son, who graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 2000, said sailors could use a boost after their deployment was extended for a second time.

Leadership students collected items for the care packages during an event last week. Younger kids who wanted to take part in family fun night just had to bring in an item to be donated.

Leadership student Braeden Dinninger said organizing the collection and boxing up the items is just one small way to show their appreciation. "You don't think about, you know, people being deployed into different countries and fighting for us, so it's kind of like an eye opener, cause you know they're sacrificing their life so we can, you know, live our life," he said.

Mitzel-Wilson said the timing couldn't be better for the packages.

"The morale will shoot up tremendously because these men were supposed to be back in port and on leave for Christmas, and now that's not going to happen," said Mitzel-Wilson.

During this process Mrs. Fila learned a second staff member at the school has a child aboard the same ship, so these care packages will reach at least two sailors with a Mid-Michigan connection.