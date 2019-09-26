Optimism for striking GM workers after company agrees to continue health insurance

(9/26/2019) - While there are still a few sticking points, the fact that a proposal has been offered by the United Auto Workers and General Motors is considering it represents some progress.

These GM workers on strike in Flint are optimistic the labor stoppage may be drawing to a close.

Several issues still need to be ironed out, including pay, health insurance and creating a pathway for temp workers to become permanent.

However, the mood among striking workers on picket lines in Flint is more optimistic, especially since GM decided Thursday to reinstate their health benefits.

"It's great," said GM employee Carddears Jackson. "We have a lot of people battling cancer, children that are sick. We really need it."

GM cut off health care benefits to the nearly 49,000 UAW members on the second day of the strike. That means workers were shifted over to COBRA coverage, which the union strike fund paid for.

After being sharply criticized for that action, GM decided to reinstate benefits Thursday morning.

Health care has been one of the biggest sticking points at the bargaining table. The UAW doesn't want rates to go up while GM making billions of dollars in profits.

However, GM is looking for ways to cut costs, especially if sales soften due to an economic downturn.

Coupled with Wednesday's announcement that negotiating subcommittees wrapped up their work, some are sensing the strike may be winding down as the main bargaining teams take over all the talks.

"I think it's a good sign that it's positive that we're getting closer to coming back to work," GM employee Liz Wheeler said. "I think negotiations are happening and we'll be voting soon."

Workers say they are ready to get to work, but until a contract is offered and voted on, they will walk the picket line.

Striking workers are wrapping up their first week on strike pay from the UAW on Friday. Active union members are eligible for $50 a day or $250 a week, which is less than half of the starting pay for temporary GM employees.

So far, the strike hasn't affected new vehicle stock significantly at most dealerships. But repair shops are dealing with shortages of parts.

Besides layoffs and shutdowns at GM suppliers and vendors, the community broadly is being affected by the strike. Auto experts say every job on the assembly line helps supports five to seven jobs elsewhere in the economy.

Small businesses have experienced slower sales since the strike began.