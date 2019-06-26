Organizers prepare for Burgers & Brews in downtown Flint

(6/26/2019) - It's the perfect kickoff to the Fourth of July week.

Burgers & Brews is Friday night in downtown Flint's Buckham Alley. Admission is free for the event taking place from 5 to 8 p.m.

"It's really positive, it seems like everyone has so much fun every year," said Tony LaBrie of Banana 101.5.

People will be able to sample a variety of burgers for $1 each. At least 10 vendors are expected to be in attendance.

LaBrie encouraged patrons to come early because parking likely will be difficult.

"Get down here early because I think last year we had 2,000 people down here," he said.

One of the vendors is Swanky Fox BBQ and Catering.

"I think it's great. I love cooking," manager Korey Pickett said. "That's what is cool to me when people try it and they are surprised, when they love it, it's a good feeling because I work hard in the kitchen."

Burgers & Brews is a highlight of summer for many people.

"You go to a lot of food festivals and beer isn't really an option and at least you have that option here," LaBrie said.