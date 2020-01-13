‘Joker’ tops Oscar nominations with 11; 3 other films get 10

Todd Phillips’ much-debated supervillain origin story and R-rated box-office smash “Joker” topped all films with 11 Academy Awards nominations on Monday.

In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 file photo, Joaquin Phoenix arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on in Beverly Hills, Calif. The film “Joker” has topped the nominations for the Oscars, which will be televised in February. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Vying for second place with 10 nominations apiece are three films: Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ World War I tale "1917. "

The nominations had some surprises, with Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce missing out on their first Oscar nominations.

Former President Barack Obama has a favorite among the documentary features nominees. “American Factory,” a Netflix documentary presented by the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, was nominated.

Obama tweeted, “It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough, and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground.”

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.

Nominations include:

Best picture: “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood” “Ford V Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,”

“Marriage Story”and “Parasite.”

Directing: Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman,” Todd Phillips, “Joker,” Sam Mendes, “1917,” Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a Time...in Hollywood,” and Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite.”

Leading actress: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet,” Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story,” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women,” Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” and Renee Zellweger, “Judy.”

Leading actor: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory,” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a Time...in Hollywood,” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story,” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker," and Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes.”

Supporting actress: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell,” Laura Dern, “Marriage Story,” Scarlett Johansson “Jojo Rabbit,” Margot Robbie “Bombshell,” and Florence Pugh “Little Women.”

Supporting actor: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes,” Al Pacino, “The Irishman,” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” and Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

