Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport named top spot for spaceport in Michigan

(2/18/2020) - Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport has been identified as a top spot for a potential spaceport in Michigan.

The Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association studied eight sites for a possible horizontal space launch site around the state. The former Wurtsmith Air Force Base got the top ranking due to its runway, business capacity, operations and safety.

The designation is the next step in potentially bringing millions of dollars worth of space launch facilities, a commercial satellite command center and space support facilities.

“This is an exciting next step in the process of developing Michigan’s ecosystem of space technology,” said Gavin Brown, executive director of the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association. “While much work lies ahead, we are pleased to share these initial results from our due diligence. Such a facility would solidify Michigan’s leadership role in the aerospace and defense industry while becoming an important economic catalyst.”

Following Tuesday's selection of Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, planners will continue studying the feasibility and submit a detailed report to the Michigan Economic Development Corp. this spring.