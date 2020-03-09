Oscoda man facing 73 charges related to child pornography possession

(3/9/2020) - An Oscoda man is facing 73 charges related to alleged possession of child pornography, police announced Monday.

Authorities in Ottawa County on the west side of the state arrested 29-year-old Zachary Bert Scholten on Thursday. He was arraigned in an Iosco County courtroom on the 73 charges against him:

-- 72 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

-- One count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Oscoda Township Police Department had been investigating Scholten's activities online for two months before his arrest.