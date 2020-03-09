Oscoda man facing 73 charges related to child pornography possession

An Oscoda man is charged with 72 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive activity and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. (Photo: Pixabay)
IOSCO COUNTY (WJRT) (3/9/2020) - An Oscoda man is facing 73 charges related to alleged possession of child pornography, police announced Monday.

Authorities in Ottawa County on the west side of the state arrested 29-year-old Zachary Bert Scholten on Thursday. He was arraigned in an Iosco County courtroom on the 73 charges against him:

-- 72 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
-- One count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Oscoda Township Police Department had been investigating Scholten's activities online for two months before his arrest.

 