Oscoda woman dies after crashing into tow truck

(10/11/2019) - An Oscoda woman died after crashing into a tow truck in Bay County late Thursday, police say.

Michigan State Police say the 28-year-old woman was driving a van on Hotchkiss Road near Garfield Road in Bay County's Williams Township around 10:30 p.m., when she failed to yield at an intersection.

The van collided with a tow truck.

The Oscoda woman died from her injuries while the tow truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Police were still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash on Friday.