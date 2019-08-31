Otisville Gun Barn opens back up after former owner's unexpected death

(08/31/19) - A mid-Michigan family business is back up and running.

Otisville Gun Barn is an old-school gun shop. It has been closed since June when the owner, Gabriel Kish IV, died suddenly in his home.

"It was a kind of very unexpected thing of him passing away the way he did. There was the several weeks of just being kind of awe-struck about what do we do now? Every day, we just did a little bit. It went little by little, and we finally got back and open, and we're running at full power now," said store manager, Larry Curtis.

It opened back up this morning, greeted by about 60 people waiting in line. The first person arrived around 8:10 in the morning, nearly two hours before the scheduled reopening. Curtis gave the customer free breakfast. In Otisville, the Gun Barn is known for giving back to its community.

"We do a lot with the schools. We do a lot with local charities, churches, motorcycle clubs, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. We always donate to them every year. We give them backpacks, rulers, pencils, and stuff for going back to school. We've been around for a while. They're helping us out now because we've helped them out in the past," Curtis said.

Gabriel Kish V is the former owner's son. He says opening back up feels great.

"It's the best feeling in the world. I really couldn't ask for more. This is a great community. We got a lot of help from the family. I got my brother running the place. Today is a great day, and we're incredibly happy everyone came out," Kish said.

Like normal, the store will be open on both weekdays and weekends. The store hours are:

-Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm

-Sunday: 10am-4pm