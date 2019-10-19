Our Dawn Jones receives Journalist in Residence award for trusted local news

(10/19/19) - A big honor on Saturday night for one of our very own: ABC 12 anchor, Dawn Jones.

The seventh annual Humanity in Harmony Music Festival honored Dawn as it's Journalist in Residence.

The event pays tribute to Wall Street journalist Daniel Pearl for his love of music and journalism.

Pearl was killed in Pakistan while reporting on a story for newspaper.

The event's organizers say Dawn is a journalist mid-Michigan can count on.

"What's happening? What is real? The facts, just the facts, as they always say. Dawn, who has worked in radio and on television, has been a news anchor on radio and TV, gets the importance of local news," the event host, Michael J. Thorp said.

Steven Low added, "She's a beloved journalist in this community. She's an institution, and we are so proud of her integrity, and the quality of what she does, and just that she's such a wonderful person too." Low is the Executive Director for the Flint Jewish Federation.

Dawn gave a keynote speech on the importance of journalism.

"I want to thank all of you for trusting me with your stories. I want to thank all of you for trusting me with giving you the facts," Dawn said.

She also helped judge and award journalism scholarships to Flint area students.