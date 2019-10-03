Outage closes Flint school, leaves 1,250 customers without power

FLINT (WJRT) (10/3/19) - Kearsley High School in Flint was closed Thursday because of a power outage that left 1,250 Consumers Energy customers without power.

Consumers Energy says the outage that affected Kearsley High School and the Early Childhood Center was reported around 12:15 a.m.

The company's outage map showed it included North Genesee Road between East Richfield Road and East Coldwater Road.

Consumers said crews were still looking for the cause as of 9:15 a.m. The estimated time for restoration was 12:15 p.m.

