Outdoor activities hurt by too much rain

(6/20/19) - Yet another day of rain across mid-Michigan.

And the wet weather, especially this month is affecting recreation in the area.

Many forms of outdoor fun are literally under water due to all this rain.

The puddles and ruts tell the story at Wolverine Campgrounds in Genesee County.

"We came out and the site that I had planned is flooded out. So, I had to pick another site, which I did, and after looking at it, decided that one was flooded out too," said Charmaine Shay, a Grand Blanc resident.

More than 5" of rain so far in June for Flint, and more than 3" in Saginaw have turned solid ground into squishy, soaked roads and fields of mud and water.

That presents additional challenges for campers parking their 5th wheels.

"I don't know how I'm going to get out of here. We had to tow my mom because my dad got stuck and yeah, it's basically a lake out here camping," commented Christine Eubanks, from Burton.

Genesee County Park officials are trying to make adjustments, but recognize they can only wait for "dog gone good weather" to return.

"Sometimes when the weather gets nice they come out and we have a hard time parking them because, you know, all the parks are usually in lower spots and that once the parking lots get full they want to park on the edge of the grass and they get stuck and make a mess, but, gee it's really tough for people to have fun when it's this wet," said Barry June, Genesee County Parks & Recreation Director.

Opportunities to get on the water, instead of getting soaked by it have been few and far between, but some related businesses say they aren't doing all that bad...

"Not much of a downturn other than just it started late, but, once the weather got, they knew they had to do something and everything kind of picked backed up and we're right back to last year's numbers already," added Dale Chapman, Chapman Sports Center Owner.

Mowing has been a challenge too with wet grass and soggy ground to contend with.