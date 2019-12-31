Over $35,000 raised to support murder victim Kevin Bacon's family

(12/31/2019) - Since news broke of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon's death, there's been an outpouring of support in Mid-Michigan and across the country.

A GoFundMe page started to help pay his funeral expenses had raised well over $35,000 by Tuesday evening.

The largest donation came from Jeffree Star, a well-known make-up artist and YouTube sensation. He gifted $20,000 to the family over the weekend, writing, "Rest in Peace, angel."

Mo Pete's Sports Retreat at the Genesee Valley Center mall also is helping raise money for Bacon's family. They've put out a donation bin for staff and customers to contribute.

By Tuesday evening, the restaurant has raised just under $150. The jar will be out to accept donations for the next few weeks.