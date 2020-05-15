Overnight curfew extended in Flint with new exemption

(5/15/2020) - A citywide overnight curfew imposed by Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has been extended two weeks to coincide with the end of a state order.

Neeley announced the curfew banning all non-essential travel and gatherings in Flint every night 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. will remain in place until May 28.

That is the date Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, which also bans non-essential travel and gatherings statewide, is scheduled to expire.

“We must continue to recognize that we are not done fighting this deadly disease,” Mayor Neeley said. “While some restrictions are slowly loosening, we must continue to be diligent and proactive to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our residents.”

Neeley imposed the curfew in early April after receiving reports of groups gathering in parking lots overnight in violation of the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order. It has been extended twice, although Neeley and police have reported few violations.

Travel deemed essential under the statewide order, including trips to grocery shop or seek medical care, are allowed under Flint's curfew. Neeley also is allowing people to wait for and ride public transportation after 9 p.m.

MTA is planning to resume fixed route bus service in Flint on Monday from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.