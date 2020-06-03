Overnight storms leave trail of damage, power outages around Mid-Michigan

(6/3/2020) - Storms ripped through Mid-Michigan overnight, leaving behind a trail of damage in nearly half a dozen counties.

Thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines along Carmanwood Drive in Flint Township.

The storms only lasted a few hours, but it was enough to rip trees from the ground, snap them in half and take down power lines with them.

"I couldn't even believe what I saw," said Susan Huggler.

She didn't even know a massive tree went down in her front yard in Burton until she woke up.

"No, I didn't hear anything," Huggler said. "My tenant called me and said, 'Sue have you looked outside this morning' and I said no and he said, 'Well you should.'"

Carmanwood Drive in Flint Township saw so much damage that the roadway was closed for hours as Consumers Energy worked to restore power to the dozens of residents that woke up in the dark.

The damage at Huggler's home is mainly just to the tree itself. She is thankful her home is still intact and everyone inside is OK.

"We are just so lucky," Huggler said. "If the branches had gone another direction this could have been really bad, so we got lucky."