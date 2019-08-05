Owner: Burglar alarm failed to activate during Showtime Guns & Ammo robbery

(8/5/2019) - The owner of Showtime Guns & Ammo believes his burglar alarm failed to activate during an overnight robbery last week, during which 40 guns were stolen.

The Saginaw Township Police Department and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents are still looking for four perpetrators who broke into the store early Friday.

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said a passerby called police around 8 a.m. Friday to report seeing a door open to the business. That was about two hours before the store opened.

Surveillance footage being reviewed by the ATF shows the suspects breaking into the store around 3 a.m. -- about five hours before the robbery was discovered. Showtime's owner declined to comment, but he believes the alarm system did not function properly.

Phil Sheridan, who owns Sheridan Arms Guns & Ammo in Saginaw Township, said he has a number of security measures in place, including an alarm system.

"There is an immediate alarm system off to all forms of law enforcement, and so that is one of the important features of an alarm system," he said.

The ATF has recommendations for safely securing firearms in stores, including utilizing a working alarm system.

"Between the ATF's recommendations, insurance, there are things they require to make sure that get done," Sheridan said.

Friday's break-in at Showtime Guns & Ammo may be related to a string of recent gun thefts in Southwest Michigan. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.