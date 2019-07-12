Owner claims $850 mistakenly dropped at Saginaw gas station

(7/12/2019) - Saginaw police found the man who dropped $850 on the floor of a convenience store on Sunday.

The money was turned into the clerk by a woman who found it. The man saw a Facebook post about the money, realized he had lost it and went to the Saginaw Police Department on Thursday to claim it.

Police say the man knew exactly how much money there was and the denomination of the bills, so they're confident he is the rightful owner.

Surveillance cameras in the Express Stop store on South Michigan Avenue in Saginaw captured footage of the man dropping the cash around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The man walked in the door and accidentally dropped the cash near a yellow caution marker.

Several people walked by the money but apparently didn't notice it. Six minutes after the man dropped it, a woman noticed it, picked it up and handed it to the clerk.