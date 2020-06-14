Owner loses popcorn company over Floyd-related Facebook post

(6/14/20) - A minority-owned financial services company is buying a popcorn business in Detroit that lost major clients after its owner posted a racially charged comment online that trivialized the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Harris Financial Group announced Thursday that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire the Detroit Popcorn Company. The Detroit Free Press says the deal should close in 30 days.

David Farber, who sold the company to Evan Singer 18 months ago, said last week that Singer's Facebook post contravened their sale agreement and that he would buy the 97-year-old company back and sell it to an African American investor.

