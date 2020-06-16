Owner of Kokomo's recovering after fall from roller coaster

The owner of a mid-Michigan entertainment park is recovering after falling several feet from a roller coaster.

65-year old Hal Shilling owns Kokomo's Family Fun Center in Saginaw County.

He was testing the Serpent Roller Coaster Saturday afternoon when the coaster car that was supposed to be going up the tracks, came back down.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Department says Shilling's coaster car was going up the tracks, when he realized he had not properly locked a lower wheel on the track.

The report states the car eventually went into reverse at a high rate of speed, throwing Shilling and the car off the tracks. Shilling fell about thirty feet and was not wearing a restraining belt.

The sheriff's report says Shilling suffered broken bones and was taken to the hospital where he continues to recover. A 38-year old man was on site helping Shilling with the test run and witnessed the accident.

I spoke with an employee at Kokomo's today and he says this does appear to be a case of operator error.

The opening of the roller coaster for the season has been put on hold for now, as the employee says they will wait for the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration to inspect the roller coaster to make sure the ride is safe.

A spokesperson for MIOSHA says "the investigation at Kokomo’s Family Fun Center in Saginaw is open. MIOSHA cannot provide information on an open investigation. Typically, this type of investigation may take several weeks or months to complete."

We could not reach the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, which monitors amusement rides in the state.

Kokomo's reopened on June 8th and also offers mini-golf, go-kart rides, and an outdoor driving range.

