Owner of restaurant forced to close during COVID-19 continues to donate meals for hospital workers

(04/16/20) - The governor hopes a new program will bring some financial relief to the hard-hit restaurant and bar industry in Michigan.

Jerrid Heidel owns Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint.

"We're just kind of in a holding pattern at this point,” he said.

Restaurant owners like Heidel are in a bind after not being able to make the most of carry-out and delivery options.

"We just weren't able to generate enough traffic to make sense to keep going,” Heidel said.

Could selling unused liquor he purchased for St. Patrick’s Day festivities back to the state offer him temporary financial relief?

An executive order signed this week by Governor Whitmer would allow Jerrid and other "on premises liquor licensees" to recoup thousands of dollars through a liquor buy back program if it was purchased from the state liquor control commission before March 16.

"I don't see the advantage in sending it back and then having to turn around to reorder if and when we reopen,” Heidel said.

Heidel says Blackstone's last day of operation was March 27. Sadly, he had to let go of 27 employees, but that cleared the way for him to take on another project.

"We have a lot of friends and family that work in the medical field. Just woke up Sunday morning and said ‘I think I got an idea,’ and we decided to start putting together meal boxes,” Heide said.

For two weeks now, Heidel and a chef who volunteers his time, have prepared meal boxes for the staff at Hurley and McLaren Flint free of charge. They deliver the boxes during multiple shifts five days a week.

Heidel says last week they delivered more than 800 boxes and this week they are nearing 1,000.

"It's been good and it feels our heart up but also keeps us active and focused on some positive things,” Heidel said.

Digging out of the hole caused by COVID-19 will be rough, but until then, giving back is what’s keeping him going.

"The feedback has been, honestly, incredible, the most genuine thank yous and appreciation in my food industry career that I've ever seen,” he said.

To learn how you can pitch in and buy a meal box for a health care worker, visit this link.