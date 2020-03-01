Owner says shooting at downtown Flint business is 'every bar owner's nightmare'

(03/01/20) - A fun night turned deadly at a popular nightclub in downtown Flint.

Police were called to The Loft Bar for a shooting Friday night.

"When I came up here, and then that's when I had the unfortunate sight of every bar owner's nightmare," Rodney Ott said.

Police arrived to find a man had been shot. His identity has not been released.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a suspect was arrested.

The bar was closed Saturday out of respect for the victim's family.

Ott says he takes pride in being an outlet for people, especially on the weekends.

He has watched this downtown area grow during his almost 20 years here so says he takes this shooting at his bar personally.

"Downtown and Flint in general has made some serious, great strides, and I like to feel like I'm part of that, but that's hurts a little bit, so I feel like I let downtown down a little bit," Ott said. "Like I said, it's a nightmare for anybody."

Ott is a hands-on owner. He tends bar himself and was working in the back when the shooting happened near the front door.

He says his first thought was to tell his wife to go into the cooler and then also to protect his staff.

He also added that he has two bouncers at the door and three security guards roaming the bar. They quickly called 911.

Now he plans to review security policies at his bar.

The bar will reopen Tuesday.