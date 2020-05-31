Owosso barber Karl Manke filed a motion with the Supreme Court

"I don't have any intentions of walking away from this. I can't be intimidated. I'm too old."

Owosso Barber Karl Manke is standing firm and continuing to defy orders and has filed a motion with the Supreme Court.

After being ordered to close up shop immediately his attorney, David Kallman, claims the court went about the entire process unfairly. On Friday, a Shiawassee County judge handed out an order that he "must immediately cease all business operations."

This comes one day after Michigan's Appeals Court overturned the judge's original ruling 2-1 in favor of Manke.

"The court rule is unequivocal. It says you cannot remand or reverse what a trial judge did unless it's a 3-0 decision. Judge Swartzle made it abundantly clear in the first paragraph of his descent. This is not a 3-0 decision and the majority is acting outside the law. That's why we appealed immediately to the Supreme Court on Thursday on the basis of that violation of the court rules by those two Court of Appeals judges," said Kallman.

He says Friday's emergency motion by the AG to the Court of Appeals telling Judge Stewart to immediately sign the preliminary injunction was an improper protocol.

"Never gave us a chance to file an answer, a brief or anything. Another clear violation of Michigan law in court rules. We have an absolute right to be heard," said Kallman.

Manke addressed the media and supporters stating that he will keep working. He added he will be governed, but he won't be ruled.

"I have the freedom to work. I have the freedom as a citizen here to make my living. We have these emergency orders that are notions of somebody's. I can't abide by that. That’s ruling. That's not governing. Like I said I'll be governed, but I won't be ruled," said Manke.

Manke and his attorney Kallman hope for a decision on Monday and until then Manke says his doors will still be open.