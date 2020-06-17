Owosso barber Karl Manke gets his professional license back

(6/17/2020) - Owosso barber Karl Manke got his professional license back from the state Wednesday, but his legal trouble is not over.

A state administrative law judge reversed a May 15 ruling that suspended Manke's state license to cut hair. He was accused of creating an imminent public health threat after reopening on May 4.

Manke was violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order when he reopened in May, but that order ended on Monday and barbershops were allowed to resume operations legally.

However, Manke is still facing misdemeanor criminal charges from the Shiawassee County Prosecutor's Office. A hearing is scheduled with that case next week.

"I am pleased with the orders issued today to reinstate my licenses so I can continue to move forward," Manke said in a statement. "I still believe it is high time for all of Michigan to Stand Up, Open Up for business, and for all the people in our community to Show Up in support."