Owosso barber Karl Manke joins forces with jailed Texas salon owner

(05/18/2020) - Owosso barber, Karl Manke, is joining forces with a salon owner who's also making national headlines.

"He was becoming nationally famous, and I just felt so bad for him, and so we were able to reach out to him and get in touch with his people," Shelley Luther said.

Luther was famously jailed just for reopening her salon early and repeatedly defying stay-home orders in Texas.

Together, the two spoke to supporters, encouraging the people of Michigan to do the same.

"I had 20 hair stylists working in my place. They were behind on their mortgage. They couldn't feed their kids, and they said, 'You know, we got to go under ground in peoples' houses because we don't want to get caught,'" Luther said.

After her release from jail, she was met with large groups of supporters, and then she heard about Karl Manke.

"My boyfriend and his family are from Frankenmuth, and I just felt a pull to him and said I needed to be here and help him through this, and now I've got a great friend, so I'm so happy I did," Luther said.

Standing alongside Manke, Luther argued stylists and barbers need 200 hours of sanitation training to obtain a license and are more than capable of reopening safely.

Luther has carried her message to media across the country, this time pointing the finger at Governor Whitmer. She called her a "tyrant," saying all business is essential.

Now, she and Manke want people to join their call.

"I would encourage every single person in Michigan to open up, stand up, and show up," Manke said.

"Please show up. Show up to these businesses. They need you. They need you," Luther added.

Monday's press conference also a brief update from Manke's attorney, who says he had a busy weekend filing an emergency appeal to the Shiawassee County Circuit Court for his license.

There was also a brief response to the Attorney General.

The barber shop was closed on Monday, but he plans on opening back up on Tuesday.