Owosso barber appeals ruling against him to Michigan Supreme Court

(5/28/2020) - An Owosso barber facing a Michigan Court of Appeals decision saying his shop should close is sending his case to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Karl Manke reopened on May 4 in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, which requires barbershops and hair salons to close as a way of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

A three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals on Thursday overruled a Shiawassee County Judge, who ruled that Manke could remain open while his case continues in court.

The appeals court ruling sent the case back to Shiawassee County, where the judge was instructed to reverse the earlier ruling and order Manke to close his shop immediately. A timeline for that hearing to take place was not announced.

However, Manke's attorney announced Thursday afternoon that the appeals court decision will be sent to the Michigan Supreme Court for another appeal.

Attorney David Kallman says the appeals court ruling was improper because only two of the three judges agreed to overturn the Shiawassee County judge. He said all three appeals court judges must agree unanimously to reverse a decision like that.

Kallman said the appeals court ruling is on pause while the Supreme Court considers the new appeal.

Manke received a warning and two tickets from the Owosso Police Department during the week he reopened before the issue was sent to prosecutors for review.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office then ordered Manke to close and filed the case in Shiawassee County. The local judge held two hearings and decided Manke to stay open during the legal proceedings both times.

The Attorney General's Office appealed that, which led to Thursday morning's ruling.