Owosso barber gets 2 tickets for opening shop in violation of stay home order

(5/6/2020) - A barbershop owner in Owosso decided enough is enough, so he's reopening in violation of Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

Karl Manke is open and offering haircuts despite two citations issued by the Owosso Police Department for violating an executive order by operating a non-essential business.

He faces up to 93 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for each ticket. But Manke still plans to open again on Thursday.

"I'm going to take my life back into my own hands and I'm going to do what I know needs to be done," he said.

Manke called the situation a double-edged sword. He is concerned about the legal action against him, but he said he still has to make a living.

Since opening his shop on Monday, Manke has been busy working 15 hours that day, 14 hours on Tuesday and another long day Wednesday. He's likely the only barber shop open in Michigan right now.

"In order to make my living, I have to work," he said.

The barber shop and the scissors in his hand are Manke's only source of income.

"I'm not out here trying to be a rebel and open up and say I'm going to defy the law. I need to make a living," he said.

Manke was denied unemployment benefits three times before he opened his shop Monday. He didn't take the decision to reopen lightly, but he said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is "not my mother."

"Even my mother, I would defy her at times," Manke said. "But this one for sure I'm going to."

Despite the two tickets issued Wednesday, Manke plans to keep doing what he's doing and keeping the money rolling in for as long as he can. He has plenty of support.

"We have financial lives we gotta take care of too, and somewhere along the lines you gotta strike a balance, and so I think he's doing the right thing," said customer Bob Zalokar.

Manke is encouraged by the amount of support he's gotten, but he is aware it will probably be short-lived.

"You know that whole serenity prayer: 'God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can,' and that's what I needed was the courage to do this," Manke said.