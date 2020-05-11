Owosso barber hires lawyer to fight back against orders to close his shop

(5/11/2020) - An Owosso barber who reopened his shop last week in violation of state orders is fighting back with help from a Lansing-area law firm.

Barber Karl Manke received two misdemeanor violations for opening his shop a week ago. Michigan State Police also delivered an "Imminent Danger and Abatement Order" from Michigan Department of Health and Human Service Director Robert Gordon on Friday order him to close.

Manke, 77, is arguing that Michigan's extended "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, which classifies barbershops and non-essential and required to cease operation, is unlawful because the Legislature did not extend the State of Emergency for coronavirus.

He also argues that Gordon's order, which was delivered at the direction of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, also was not carried out properly.

Manke opened his shop because he is concerned about losing his income after being denied unemployment three times.

“We will vigorously defend Mr. Manke and his constitutional right to earn a living," said attorney David A. Kallman.

He said he is following recommendations to prevent the spread of coronavirus in his shop, including social distancing guidelines, wearing masks, frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer.

"Our client will fight this case to the Supreme Court if necessary, in order to vindicate his right to work and open his barber shop in a safe and responsible manner,” Kallman said.