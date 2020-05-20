Owosso barber joins Operation Haircut protest at Michigan Capitol

(5/20/2020) - The Operation Haircut protest is under way on the lawn of the State Capitol in Lansing.

The rally in protest of Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order that closed the so-called non-essential hair salon and barber industry is organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

Those committed to attending the event from noon to 3 p.m. include barbers, hairstylists, massage therapists, dog groomers and seamstresses. They planned to offer free services to people who walk up.

Michigan State Police say about 350 took part in the protest as of 1:30 p.m. and police issued three citations for disorderly conduct. Police also were educating everyone getting haircuts on the law.

Owosso barber Karl Manke, who has made national headlines for defying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to open up his shop, is taking part in the protest. He continues to operate with a revoked license.

Manke's next court hearing will be Thursday morning after filing an emergency appeal.