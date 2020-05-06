Owosso barber opens shop in violation of 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order

(5/6/2020) - The owner of an Owosso barbershop says he's received overwhelming support from the community after defying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders and opening his doors for business.

Barbershop owner Karl Manke has been in business since 1961. Until Monday, Manke was following the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, but he said he's had enough.

"I applied for unemployment and they denied me. They denied me twice for whatever reason. They just denied me and then after that I didn't get my stimulus and I decided I can't do this you know," Manke said.

He's been getting by on credit cards during the coronavirus shutdown.

"I can't do this. I have to work and I have a business and I'm trained and I decided this is what I'm going to do and open up my business," said Manke.

He opened on Monday at 10 a.m. and worked a 14-hour day with customers calling and traveling from around the state to get their hair cut.

Manke said the police department reached out to him explaining that the state of Michigan is asking him to close his doors.

"I said I'm not going to and that was the last I heard so I don't know," he said. "I mean, it wasn't a threat. It was just telling me that that was a statement."

Manke said he's still terrified of getting arrested for defying orders, but says he will continue to stay open until he catches up with his bills.