Owosso barber remains open after supporters pay fines for violating order

(5/7/2020) - Owosso police say they won't issue any more tickets to barber Karl Manke, who remains open Thursday in violation of Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

Manke opened his barber shop in Owosso on Monday even though it has been designated a non-essential business under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order. The Owosso Police Department issued a warning and two tickets this week.

Supporters have offered to pay the fines for the tickets, which could cost up to $1,000 apiece, and Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said police will not issue more.

Police turned over the matter to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor's Office.

A group of supporters gathered in front of Manke's shop on Thursday while he continued cutting hair inside. Many of them were holding American flags and signs.

Manke said he reopened after his unemployment benefits were denied three times and he has bills to pay. He's been very busy this week, working well over 12 hours each day.