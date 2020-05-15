Owosso barber shuts down Friday amid stare-down with governor's office

An update on an Owosso barber's fight to stay open:

Karl Manke's shop was shut down Friday after being open against the Governor's orders for more than a week. A sign on his door reads "Closed Friday for court hearing -- thank you for your support!"

It's a story ABC 12 has followed for weeks, but we've now learned Manke is getting national support. Shelley Luther -- the woman recently arrested for opening her Dallas Salon will be in Owosso Monday to support Manke.

The 77-year-old picked up his shears again last Monday, defying the governor’s orders for non-essential businesses to remain closed and making it clear he would fight until the state dragged him out.

“I’m 77,” related Manke during an interview last Saturday. “What, are they going to give me life? I’ve got one foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel. I could care less.”

Two misdemeanor tickets from Owosso Police quickly followed. Cut then to last Friday: ABC 12’s cameras were rolling as Michigan State Police served him a cease and desist. Still, Manke refused to back down, now with an army of supporters.

The fight came to a head Tuesday when a Shiawassee circuit court judge rejected the state’s bid to hit Manke with a temporary restraining order. That, hours after the county sheriff announced he wouldn’t enforce the law either.

"Look, if they want to make their case in court, make their case," argued David Kallman, Manke’s attorney. "Let's have a hearing and the judge can hear from everybody and then make a decision."

Then, Wednesday as the attorney general’s office weighed filing yet another motion, Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs temporarily pulled Manke’s license to cut hair. Still, Manke opened his shop Wednesday -- with help from the Michigan Militia – waiting to be served in person, which would force him to shut down.

"Whatever way it is, they're going to have to drag me and kicking and screaming out of this building," said Manke.

Friday, the sign on the door of his barbershop read “Closed Friday for court hearings. Thank you all for your support!”

ABC 12 has reached out to Manke and his attorney for comment on what the future holds, but has yet to hear back. Count on ABC 12 to follow any new developments in this story and bring them to you, both on air and online.

