Owner of Owosso adult foster facility admits to abuse charges

(7/19/19) - She was supposed to be taking care of vulnerable adults.

Now an Owosso woman has admitted to keeping patients in unsafe conditions.

Diane Lott operated an adult foster facility in Shiawassee County.

Investigators said she was arrested earlier this year after the state received a tip about her facility.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office found Lott was creating "unreasonable health and safety risks to her residents."

The AG's investigation also found the medication provider certificate was expired, and several employees were not CPR or first aid certified.

Police said Lott also admitted to snorting methamphetamine at different locations around the city.

But they said she did not face drug charges because she did not have meth on her when she was arrested.

Lott's five counts of vulnerable adult abuse were each punishable by a year in jail or a fine.

No word yet on when Lott will be sentenced.

