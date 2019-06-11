Owosso community shows support for O-Town Cafe during time of need

(6/11/2019) - One week after the announcement that owners of O-Town Cafe would be closing-- things aren't quite set in stone anymore.

It's known as the safe space in Owosso, reaching out to those who are in need.

O-Town Cafe's owners say they planned to close their doors for good, but many community members wouldn't stand for it. Each day, they've been stepping up hoping to find some way to safe the business.

The sign was put up last Monday saying the cafe would only be open for a farewell weekend. It has since been replaced with one announcing their plans to stay open three days a week until the end of June.

That change is all thanks to their generous customers.

"Were going to announce another restaurant closing and that's just the way it is, but we were packed Thursday Friday and Saturday," said owner Steven Cohen.

He said the decision to close the business that opened in 2017 wasn't easy, but they simply couldn't afford to keep it running.

Between new customer support, the creation of T-shirts and other generous offer, Cohen said they're making one last push to keep the downtown cafe open.

"We're just going to keep fighting and fighting, just give it all to God and let God deal with it," said Cohen. "When God decides it's time, it's time."

But longtime customer turned friend Christopher Ross said it's not time yet, so he's doing anything he can to help keep the doors open.

"We woke up and heard the news," said Ross. "We had been thinking about it and praying about it and then it just came to us."

The Ross family decided to make T-shirts supporting the cafe with all the proceeds going back to them. In just a few days, they're already needing to order more.

It's something the Cohen's say they'll never be able to thank them enough for.

"Amazing. One word, it's amazing," said Cohen. "For us, we just thought this was God's way of saying we're done, and so that was God's way of saying, well maybe we're not."

He plans to stay open Thursday, Friday and Saturday through the month of June, but would love to extend that date if he can afford it.