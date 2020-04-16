Owosso man accused of spitting on police, implying he has COVID-19

(4/16/2020) - An Owosso man faces up for five years in prison for allegedly spitting in a police officer's face and then implying he may be infected with COVID-19.

The 26-year-old suspect is charged with falsely exposing someone to a harmful substance and resisting or obstructing police. He is awaiting arraignment in Genesee County District Court.

Mt. Morris Township police responded to a reported domestic disturbance on West Mt. Morris Road. Officers found two adults restraining the suspect on the ground when they arrived.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the suspect was yelling, kicking and being belligerent. Officers handcuffed the suspect while he was on the ground.

Leyton said the suspect rolled over and spit in one of the officer's faces while he remained handcuffed on the ground. The suspect allegedly asked the officer if he was worried about the suspect having coronavirus and said he may or may not be infected.

The officer who got spit on was wearing a protective face mask. It was unclear whether the suspect actually has COVID-19 and whether the officer was directly exposed to the suspect's saliva.

"This is no laughing matter and I don't find any humor in it at all," Leyton said. "People are dying from this virus. The entire world has been turned upside down because of it, and our first responders do not need the added stress of being worried whether they are going to contract this virus while they are performing their duties."