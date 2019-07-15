Owosso man dead after rolling car on I-69, getting thrown out

(7/15/2019) - An Owosso man died late Saturday after his car crashed on I-69, throwing him out of the car onto the roadway.

Michigan State Police investigators say 23-year-old Kyler Raffaeli was driving westbound about a half mile east the State Road overpass around 11:04 p.m. when he lost control.

Raffaeli's Pontiac G6 overturned and he was thrown out onto the eastbound lanes freeway, where multiple other vehicles hit him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Raffaeli was not wearing a seat belt and may have been drunk when the crash occurred.

Both directions of I-69 were closed in Shiawassee County for several hours while investigators worked the scene.