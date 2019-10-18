Owosso man says mother killed 47-year-old after 'always getting into fights'

(10/18/2019) - A man says his mother is the suspect in the murder of 47-year-old Kevin Parker in Owosso this week.

News 10's Kellan Buddy spoke with a man who says he’s the suspect’s son. He said she told him it was only a matter of time before she killed Parker.

Parker was found dead in a home on North Dewey Street and a woman also found there was critically injured.

"She’s been seeing him for two, three years, and they're always getting into fights,” said Ricky Bowman. “She'll kick him out, he'll leave, but be back the next day."

Police aren't naming anyone, but Bowman said he knows his mom is the suspect. He said what happened Wednesday night is a result of a lot of tension.

"She told me before that she's wanted to kill him, because he gets on her last nerve,” said Bowman. “And I guess she did it. She couldn't put up with him anymore.”

As of Friday, she remained in the hospital.

“She'll be going to jail for a long time,” Bowman said. “She always said that she can't go to jail, because she won't be able to survive there. She said if she ever had to go to jail, she'd kill herself before she goes to jail. I guess she didn't fully do it."

There’s no word yet from Owosso Public Safety on when the suspect will be arraigned in court.

