Owosso woman formally charged with 47-year-old Kevin Parker's murder

(10/25/2019) - An Owosso woman accused of killing her boyfriend appeared in a Shiawassee County court Friday morning for the first time since the crime.

Police say 38-year-old Jennifer Monroe killed 47-year-old Kevin Parker, whose body was found on Oct. 16 in a home on North Dewey Street in Owosso.

Monroe was hospitalized with serious injuries after police found her in the home.

After receiving treatment at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Monroe was released from medical care into police custody and charged with one count of open murder.

Monroe's son said in an interview last week that his mother and Parker were always getting into fights. She is scheduled to be in court again next month.