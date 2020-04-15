Owosso's Curwood Festival canceled, but town looks ahead to gathering again

(4/15/2020) - Owosso was forced to cancel its annual Curwood Festival due to coronavirus concerns, but don't count this community out.

Owosso's Curwood Festival has been canceled for 2020, but the town is looking forward to gathering again when the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

The festival's board of directors announced the cancellation of this year's festival on Tuesday. June would have marked the 43rd year for Owosso's annual tradition.

Organizers say the decision was made with great sadness, but it felt like the responsible thing to do now instead of holding out hope.

"And knowing that we have a lot more obstacles to get approval for in order to hold the festival, we needed to make that decision that we are doing it for the best of the community," said festival organizer Brandy Kenny. "Not waiting for them to tell us we have to cancel."

Despite the heartbreaking setback, the Curwood team says it's looking forward to a safe and healthy comeback in 2021.

Downtown Owosso commissioned a video showing the city's life and beauty despite being empty. The project is the brain-child of three local businesses: A-Zee Business Solutions, Sovis Productions and Penford Studios.

"Let's create an inspirational video that speaks to the silence of the downtown," said Owosso Downtown Development Authority Director Josh Adams. "Yes, our downtown is empty, yes our stores are empty, but that doesn't mean that we're not still fighting together."

The city says despite being closed now, they look forward to gathering once again with the hashtag #OwossoStrong.