PAWS annual Dog Walk will feature free microchipping for first 300 dogs

(07/28/19) - The first 300 dogs/puppies can be microchipped for free at the PAWS Dog Walk event Sunday.

You can walk your dog and educate yourself at the same time during this family-friendly event.

It'll feature food trucks, doggie bags and plenty of vendors at Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc Township.

The event runs from noon until 3 p.m.

Dogs must be up to date on vaccines and on leashes.

PAWS President Ellen Brothers stopped by the ABC12 studio to talk about how important the fundraising event is for the non-profit organization and to introduce us to Jasmine. The German Shepherd mix and her siblings will be available for adoption in one week.

Check out the attached interview for more information.