PD: Baby dies in Saginaw County, man charged with murder

(7/11/19) - Police in Saginaw County say a one-year-old child is dead and a man is in custody.

Carrollton Township police were called to the 2800 block of North Michigan Avenue Wednesday night for a child in distress.

They say officers arrived and found the boy not breathing.

According to investigators, attempts made to revive the child were not successful.

Police say a man who was in the home and who is not the biological father was arrested on an open murder charge.

According to officers, there were other young children in the home and they appeared to have injuries.

Police say the children are now in a secure location.

