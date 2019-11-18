PD: Boy hit by car while crossing street in downtown Frankenmuth

(11/18/19) - Police said an 11-year-old boy was in the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Frankenmuth.

They said it happened Saturday night between Main and Cass Streets.

According to investigators, the boy was crossing the street in a crosswalk with his family when he was hit.

Police said the boy was taken to a Saginaw-area hospital and later transferred to the University of Michigan.

They said the 26-year-old driver had been in the curb lane when she hit the boy.

The investigation was ongoing.

Police had not yet said whether the driver would face charges.