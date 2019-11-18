PD: Boy hit by car while crossing street in downtown Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH (WJRT) - (11/18/19) - Police said an 11-year-old boy was in the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Frankenmuth.
They said it happened Saturday night between Main and Cass Streets.
According to investigators, the boy was crossing the street in a crosswalk with his family when he was hit.
Police said the boy was taken to a Saginaw-area hospital and later transferred to the University of Michigan.
They said the 26-year-old driver had been in the curb lane when she hit the boy.
The investigation was ongoing.
Police had not yet said whether the driver would face charges.