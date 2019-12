(12/3/19) - Flint police said a man was arrested a few blocks away from a home where a shooting happened.

Officers were called out Monday around 3:15 p.m. to a home on Donnelly Street, near the Dupont Street and West Stewart Avenue intersection.

Police said a man had been shot outside in the yard.

They said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said officers caught the shooter just a few blocks away.

The investigation was ongoing.