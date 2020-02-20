PD: Man injured in standoff with Clio police

(2/20/20) - Police said a man was injured during a standoff with officers in Clio.

They said it started shortly after 5 pm Wednesday at a home on Hidden Creek Trail.

According to investigators, police were called to the house for a welfare check.

They said a 79-year-old man was sitting in his pickup in a family member's driveway.

According to officers, the man was waving a handgun around.

Police said the standoff last several hours.

Investigators said officers had to use physical force to get the man out of the truck.

Police said he was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint to be treated for his injuries.

They said mental health was a factor in the standoff.

