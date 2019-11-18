PD: Medical condition could have caused deadly Flint Township crash

(11/18/19) - Flint Township police were working to figure out what led to a deadly crash.

They said it happened around 11 am Sunday at Corunna and S. Dye Roads.

Police said 86-year-old Kenneth Saunders of Burton might have a medical emergency when he ran a red light and crashed into a car.

They said he died at the hospital.

According to investigators, the second driver had injuries and was recovering.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to contact Detective Minto at (810) 600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-411-JAIL (5245).